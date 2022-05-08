Advertisement

Veterinarian discusses how to keep animals safe during warmer weather

By Alyssa Williams
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 6:12 PM EDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - As we head into warmer weather, not only is it important to keep ourselves safe when the temperatures rise, but it is also important to keep the well-being of our animals in mind.

Veterinarians are reminding everyone that if you have animals that you keep outside, it is important to ensure that they have a shaded area and access to water, especially for certain dog breeds.

“Heat stress is one of the number one killers during the summer time, especially in brachycephalic breed dogs, those that have the short faces,” said Dr. William Hagans at Town & Country Animal Clinic in Hazard. “Those dogs don’t breath really well on a normal day, so you put them in hot weather and they’ll overheat very quickly.”

Dr. Hagans said you should never leave your animals in a car, even if the window is cracked.

“If they are completely open, that’s one thing, but cracked isn’t sufficient,” he said. “It can get hot in a car really quick, regardless if that crack is in the window, so try not to leave them by themselves for extended periods of times.”

Dr. Hagans added that if you take your dogs for a walk on a hot day, bring water with you so they can stay hydrated and keep them off of blacktop to prevent burning their paws, or invest in heat resistant booties.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison Perry, 60.
Police arrest naked man stretching, looking at glass reflection in front of businesses
WATCH: Knoxville parents report body cam video proves excessive force claims at middle school
GRAPHIC: Knoxville parents report body cam video proves excessive force claims at middle school
The assault occurred at The Hill Bar & Grill, located at 1105 Forest Avenue, on Feb. 13
Police searching for 3 suspects following assault at North Knoxville bar
Police are looking for 31-year-old Chelsea Jennings.
Claimed missing pregnant woman says she’s safe and not missing
Election 2022: Meet the Candidates
Election 2022: Results are in

Latest News

Warming trend this week
Getting on a warm and dry stretch for the new week
Seymour group helps to make final wishes come true for the terminally ill
Seymour group helps to make final wishes come true for the terminally ill
Car crashes into Knoxville Fire Department museum
Car crashes into KFD museum
Ryleigh White
White spins a gem in Lady Vols’ sweep over Auburn