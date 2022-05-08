Advertisement

White spins a gem in Lady Vols’ sweep over Auburn

The Big Orange open the conference Tournament Thursday at noon in Gainesville and will play either No. 6 LSU or No. 11 Mississippi State.
Ryleigh White
Ryleigh White(Tennessee Athletic Communications)
By Zack Rickens
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - No. 12 Tennessee clinched the No. 3 seed in next week’s SEC Tournament by downing No. 16 Auburn 3-1 Sunday at Sherri Parker Lee Stadium.

The three-game sweep of Auburn was Tennessee’s second in a row over the Tigers and marked the team’s first back-to-back sweeps over Auburn since 2012-13.

In the circle, Ryleigh White sat down 19 of the first 20 Tigers she saw, including 17 straight.

Amanda Ayala hit her first home run since March 19th in the sixth inning to give Tennessee a 3-0 lead headed into the final frame.

