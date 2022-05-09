The 80s return with several days of sunshine

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The sunshine has returned and will stick around for the next several days! Temperatures get back into the 80s Tuesday and continue even heading into the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

The clear skies continue tonight with temperatures dropping to 54 degrees by Tuesday morning.

Mostly sunny skies continue Tuesday as well with highs near 83 degrees! Those dew points increase just a little bit, allowing for some humidity Tuesday and Wednesday. Overall it’ll feel great out there you might just feel the heat a little bit more.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll top out around the mid-80s on Wednesday, with a shift in winds and a cooler breeze on Thursday keeping us closer to 83 degrees.

A few more clouds arrive Friday with some spotty showers and storms reaching from the east. Then Saturday afternoon comes with scattered rain and storms in the afternoon as well from the east.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, our next cold front doesn’t arrive until Sunday with scattered rain and storms throughout the day.

Monday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

