Big South Fork offering help reaching remote cemeteries

ONEIDA, Tenn. (AP) - People who want to visit remote cemeteries at Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area will be assisted by the park May 27 and 28.

The park says family members who want to visit or perform minor cleanup will receive assistance to cemeteries that are inside the park boundary and are difficult to access.

People who are physically unable to walk round trip will be provided transportation from a designated area based on a first-come, first-served basis.

The park said it also plans to offer the service in the fall. Big South Fork is located in northeastern Tennessee and southeastern Kentucky. It covers 125,000 acres of the Cumberland Plateau.

