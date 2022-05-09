Advertisement

Big South Fork offering help reaching remote cemeteries

The park said it also plans to offer the service in the fall.
File photo: Crews search for missing child in Big South Fork National Park (Canva)
File photo: Crews search for missing child in Big South Fork National Park (Canva)(WVLT)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONEIDA, Tenn. (AP) - People who want to visit remote cemeteries at Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area will be assisted by the park May 27 and 28.

The park says family members who want to visit or perform minor cleanup will receive assistance to cemeteries that are inside the park boundary and are difficult to access.

People who are physically unable to walk round trip will be provided transportation from a designated area based on a first-come, first-served basis.

The park said it also plans to offer the service in the fall. Big South Fork is located in northeastern Tennessee and southeastern Kentucky. It covers 125,000 acres of the Cumberland Plateau.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison Perry, 60.
Police arrest naked man stretching, looking at glass reflection in front of businesses
WATCH: Knoxville parents report body cam video proves excessive force claims at middle school
GRAPHIC: Knoxville parents report body cam video proves excessive force claims at middle school
The assault occurred at The Hill Bar & Grill, located at 1105 Forest Avenue, on Feb. 13
Police searching for 3 suspects following assault at North Knoxville bar
Police are looking for 31-year-old Chelsea Jennings.
Claimed missing pregnant woman says she’s safe and not missing
Election 2022: Meet the Candidates
Election 2022: Results are in

Latest News

Ocoee Whitewater Center complete loss following fire
Ocoee, Hiwassee rivers open after fire at whitewater center
Casey White and Vicky White
Search for escaped north Alabama inmate, corrections officer enters Day 11
CATCH UP QUICK
Catch up Quick
Mostly sunny Monday
Warming back up to seasonable today, with several dry days