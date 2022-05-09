Covenant Health no longer requiring masks at their facilities

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Starting Monday, visitors and patients were no longer required to wear masks at any Covenant Health hospital, Penninsula, or ambulatory care sites, according to a spokesperson for the hospital system.

The spokesperson said staff would still be required to wear a mask when treating patients who require infection control, like patients who have COVID-19, or were not fully vaccinated.

“As we have over the last several years, we will continue to monitor data related to COVID-19 and will adapt our policies as necessary going forward,” the spokesperson said. “We want to assure patients and families that our hospitals, emergency departments and clinics are safe, and ready to provide the excellent care the community has come to expect from Covenant Health and its member organizations.”

Anyone who wants to wear a mask inside their facilities can wear one and can request their providers wear one as well.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has been challenging for all of us – healthcare workers, patients and communities,” the spokesperson said. “We appreciate your continued patience and support, and extend our gratitude for the cards, letters, gifts, food, flowers, prayers and words of thanks and kindness that our facilities have received over the past two years.”

