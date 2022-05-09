Man crashes into Knoxville Fire Department museum, faces DUI charges
Published: May. 8, 2022 at 12:28 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man crashed a Jeep Grand Cherokee into the Knoxville Fire Department museum in downtown Knoxville Sunday, according to officials with the Knoxville Fire Department.
Officials identified the driver as 29-year-old Devon Oneal who was arrested and charged with a DUI following the crash.
A white Jeep Grand Cherokee left West Summit Hill Avenue and crashed through the museum located in the front yard of KFD Headquarters at 1:54 a.m. Sunday. No one was injured in the crash but the building was damaged, according to KFD officials.
“The MVA did major damage to our building,” officials said. “Thankfully, our Steamer Engine Sam B. Boyd was not damaged.”
