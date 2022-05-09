Man crashes into Knoxville Fire Department museum, faces DUI charges

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man crashed a Jeep Grand Cherokee into the Knoxville Fire Department museum in downtown Knoxville Sunday, according to officials with the Knoxville Fire Department.

The driver involved in this crash, identified as 29-year-old Devon Oneal, was arrested and charged with DUI. Thankfully, he was not injured.



Please remember -- if you are under the influence, never get behind the wheel and find a sober ride home. https://t.co/3B68TJJdR3 — Knoxville Police TN (@Knoxville_PD) May 9, 2022

A white Jeep Grand Cherokee left West Summit Hill Avenue and crashed through the museum located in the front yard of KFD Headquarters at 1:54 a.m. Sunday. No one was injured in the crash but the building was damaged, according to KFD officials.

“The MVA did major damage to our building,” officials said. “Thankfully, our Steamer Engine Sam B. Boyd was not damaged.”

