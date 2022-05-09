Maryville couple dies at Sandals resort in Bahamas

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Maryville couple was found dead after getting sick at a Sandals resort in the Bahamas on May 6, according to officials in the Bahamas.

Robbie and Mike Phillips were on vacation at the resort, according to their Facebook accounts. The couple owned Royal Travel, a travel agency in Maryville.

“They have three children and six grandchildren,” according to the website.

Robbie’s favorite part about her job was teaching her clients how to travel and leading them through each part of the planning process, according to the website.

Acting Prime Minister of the Bahamas, Chester Cooper, issued a statement Friday saying that police were investigating and the cause of death was unknown, though foul play “is not suspected.”

