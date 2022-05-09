Advertisement

News4 Investigates: More than 500 Glock switches intercepted in Tennessee


Glock switches are turning pistols into machine guns. Hear how the devices are being smuggled into Tennessee.
By Jeremy Finley
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 5:22 PM EDT|Updated: 13 hours ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Once, they even showed in a toaster oven; tiny pieces looking like parts of a keychain.

They are harmless on their own, but deadly when assembled and attached to a pistol.

So far, the Memphis port of U.S. Customs and Border Protection have confiscated 525 Glock switches.

News4 Investigates first exposed the illegal devices give pistols the power of machine guns.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: News4 Investigates: Growing number of ‘Glock switches’ confiscated in Tennessee

Now, CBP are finding that criminals in foreign countries are trying to slip the devices into the United States.

“It’s always a game of cat and mouse,” Benjamin Canfield, assistant area port director at the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, said.

Using specialized X-ray machines to detect them, CPB is finding them being shipped primarily from Asia, hidden in packaging often labeled “machine parts,” intended to be sent all over the United States.

“Right now, people can go online and find entities in China and elsewhere where they can purchase these, so they’re taking the path of least resistance,” Canfield said.

Canfield said once the illegal devices are discovered, the information about the sender is then shared with overseas and federal law enforcement agencies.

