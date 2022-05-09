Advertisement

Ocoee, Hiwassee rivers open after fire at whitewater center

The Upper Ocoee began its full recreation schedule Saturday.
Until now, it remained a place that offered something for everyone.
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 7:32 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
DELANO, Tenn. (AP / WVLT) - Officials say the Ocoee and Hiwassee Rivers in Tennessee are open for the recreation season despite a recent fire at the Ocoee Whitewater Center.

Polk County and the Hiwassee-Ocoee Scenic River State Park say the southeast Tennessee rivers are open for visitors. The Middle Ocoee and Hiwassee are now open for limited weekend trips, officials said.

The Upper Ocoee began its full recreation schedule Saturday. The rivers offer canoeing, rafting, fishing, hiking and opportunities for nature photography. Officials want to remind the public that the rivers were open despite a fire that damaged the Ocoee Whitewater Center in late April.

