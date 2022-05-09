Former corrections officer dead, fugitive inmate in custody after police chase in Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The 10-day nationwide manhunt for Alabama capital murder suspect and a former corrections officer has finally come to a close in Evansville, Indiana.

Vanderburgh County Sheriff Dave Wedding says the two people involved in the incident were Alabama fugitive Casey White and former corrections officer Vicky White.

According to Vanderburgh Co. Coroner Steve Lockyear, Vicky White has died at Deaconess Hospital, and an autopsy is scheduled for Tuesday.

Lockyear says the Vanderburgh County Sheriff’s Office and the US Marshals Service are investigating the death.

This comes after Sheriff Wedding says Vicky had shot herself.

They say it all started with a high speed police chase off of US 41.

Casey and Vicky made their first appearance in Evansville on Tuesday, May 3 at Weinbach Car Wash.

“I noticed a black Ford truck sticking our of the end of the bay,” worker with Weinbach Car Wash, James Stenson says. “Every time I see a truck sticking out, I think something’s going on.”

Stenson says the truck stayed there overnight, and he contacted police.

“My first thought, ‘This could be that guy from Alabama, because it’s got Tennessee license plates on it,” Stenson says.

He says his security footage showed Vicky pick up Casey in a grey Cadillac.

Knowing that, Sheriff Wedding says an Evansville Police officer spotted the vehicle. Law enforcement caught up to the pair at a hotel along US Highway 41, and they took off.

Wedding says the chase was short.

“US Marshals task force officers intercepted them- actually collided with them to end the pursuit,” Wedding says.

The car was flipped into a ditch, and the pair were trapped inside.

Alabama fugitives crash after chase in Evansville (WFIE)

“The female driver of the vehicle shot herself, and the passenger was injured not too seriously,” Wedding continued.

Wedding says Casey surrendered without a problem.

“No law enforcement was injured, no innocent civilians were injured. The pursuit was short in nature, and we have both people in custody,” Wedding says.

Authorities say they’re still investigating why they stayed in Evansville for at least six days.

“Well, they’re criminals. Sometimes they do things that are unexplainable. But in this case we’re glad they did,” Wedding says.

He says their capture was possible because of law enforcement cooperation, and information from people like Stenson, who oddly enough has done this before.

“I never spotted a national, but I did have a local murder that they solved with my cameras here,” Stenson says.

He says it’s important for everyone to do what they can to help.

“That’s what brought us here. If you see something, say something. And keep on making somebody listen to you,” Stenson continued.

Police say they’ll move Casey to the Vanderburgh County Jail when he’s cleared from the hospital.

Authorities say this investigation is ongoing.

According to the Lauderdale County Sheriff, Vicky told co-workers she was taking Casey to a mental health appointment when they left the detention center.

But no appointment was ever scheduled.

