Vols no longer unanimous No.1

Tennessee maintains the top two spots in the nation’s premier college baseball rankings.
KNOXVILLE, TN - June 05, 2021 - Infielder Luc Lipcius #40 of the Tennessee Volunteers during the 2021 NCAA Baseball tournament regional game between the Liberty Flames and the Tennessee Volunteers at Lindsey Nelson Stadium in Knoxville, TN. Photo By Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics(Tennessee Athletics)
By Rick Russo
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 4:03 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This remarkable Tennessee baseball team had maintained a unanimous number one ranking for several weeks, but after dropping two of three at Kentucky this past weekend, Tony Vitello’s Vols now share the top billing in a couple of the polls with Oregon State. The Beavers climbed to No. 1 in the Baseball America Top 25 after sweeping in-state rival Oregon and extending its lead in the Pac-12 standings. The Volunteers are 42-6 overall, 20-4 in SEC play, Oregon State now has a 38-9 overall record.

COLLEGE BASEBALL RANKINGS (5-9-22)

D1 Baseball | USA Today | Perfect Game | Baseball America | Collegiate Baseball

TENNESSEE 1 1 1 2 2

OREGON ST. 2 2 2 1 1

UP NEXT:

Tennessee returns to the friendly confines of Lindsey Nelson Stadium for four home games next week, starting with a midweek contest against Bellarmine on Tuesday, May 10 at 6:30 p.m. before hosting No. 16/22 Georgia in another Thursday-Saturday series.

SIX VOLS WITH 10-PLUS HRs:

For the first time in program history, Tennessee has had six players hit double-digit dingers in a season. The previous record was five, which the Vols accomplished this season and last year.

Vols With Double-Digit HRs:

Trey Lipscomb– 18

Jordan Beck– 13

Jorel Ortega– 11

Luc Lipcius– 11

Evan Russell– 10

Cortland Lawson– 10

