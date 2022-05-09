Vols no longer unanimous No.1

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - This remarkable Tennessee baseball team had maintained a unanimous number one ranking for several weeks, but after dropping two of three at Kentucky this past weekend, Tony Vitello’s Vols now share the top billing in a couple of the polls with Oregon State. The Beavers climbed to No. 1 in the Baseball America Top 25 after sweeping in-state rival Oregon and extending its lead in the Pac-12 standings. The Volunteers are 42-6 overall, 20-4 in SEC play, Oregon State now has a 38-9 overall record.

COLLEGE BASEBALL RANKINGS (5-9-22)

D1 Baseball | USA Today | Perfect Game | Baseball America | Collegiate Baseball

TENNESSEE 1 1 1 2 2

OREGON ST. 2 2 2 1 1

UP NEXT:

Tennessee returns to the friendly confines of Lindsey Nelson Stadium for four home games next week, starting with a midweek contest against Bellarmine on Tuesday, May 10 at 6:30 p.m. before hosting No. 16/22 Georgia in another Thursday-Saturday series.

SIX VOLS WITH 10-PLUS HRs:

For the first time in program history, Tennessee has had six players hit double-digit dingers in a season. The previous record was five, which the Vols accomplished this season and last year.

Vols With Double-Digit HRs:

Trey Lipscomb– 18

Jordan Beck– 13

Jorel Ortega– 11

Luc Lipcius– 11

Evan Russell– 10

Cortland Lawson– 10

