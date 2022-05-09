Warming back up to seasonable today, with several dry days

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Step one, the sky clears out completely. Step two, we’re rebounding to a seasonable high. Then, step three comes with several days and a gradual warming trend!

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is partly cloudy to mostly clear, as scattered clouds move through on a cool morning. We’re starting the day around 51 degrees, or several degrees below average.

It’s a mostly sunny Monday, with a good gradual climb to a seasonable high of 78 degrees. Humidity levels are mild, if you’re hoping to spend some time outdoors. We do have rising tree pollen and grass levels, in case you need to prep with the allergy medications.

Tonight stays clear, with a light breeze, and a low of 54 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

The dry weather continues most of the week, with a gradual climb in temperatures day to day.

Tuesday tops out around 83 degrees. We’ll top out around the mi d80s on Wednesday, with a shift in winds and a cooler breeze on Thursday keeping us closer to 83 degrees.

A few more clouds arrive Friday with some spotty showers and storms reaching from the east. Then Saturday afternoon comes with scattered rain and storms in the afternoon as well from the east. In your First alert 8-Day Planner, our next cold front doesn’t arrive until Sunday with scattered rain and storms throughout the day.

