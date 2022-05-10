Dolly Parton teaming up with ‘The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical’ duo for new Taco Bell musical

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton took to her Instagram to announce that she was teaming up with Taco Bell to make Mexican Pizza The Musical.

Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, the masterminds behind The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, were listed as the writers on the musical.

Barlow and Bear rose to stardom writing the Bridgerton musical while giving the fans a look behind the curtain by live streaming their writing sessions on TikTok. The duo won a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.

Barlow announced via TikTok that Mexican Pizza The Musical would be streamed live on TikTok on May 26 at 8 p.m. EST.

