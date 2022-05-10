Advertisement

Dolly Parton teaming up with ‘The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical’ duo for new Taco Bell musical

Dolly Parton is teaming up with Taco Bell for Mexican Pizza The Musical, according to an Instagram post by the singer.
Dolly Parton is teaming up with Taco Bell for Mexican Pizza The Musical, according to an Instagram post by the singer.
By Kelly Ann Krueger
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 7:43 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dolly Parton took to her Instagram to announce that she was teaming up with Taco Bell to make Mexican Pizza The Musical.

Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear, the masterminds behind The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical, were listed as the writers on the musical.

Barlow and Bear rose to stardom writing the Bridgerton musical while giving the fans a look behind the curtain by live streaming their writing sessions on TikTok. The duo won a Grammy for Best Musical Theater Album.

Barlow announced via TikTok that Mexican Pizza The Musical would be streamed live on TikTok on May 26 at 8 p.m. EST.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison Perry, 60.
Police arrest naked man stretching, looking at glass reflection in front of businesses
WATCH: Knoxville parents report body cam video proves excessive force claims at middle school
GRAPHIC: Knoxville parents report body cam video proves excessive force claims at middle school
The assault occurred at The Hill Bar & Grill, located at 1105 Forest Avenue, on Feb. 13
Police searching for 3 suspects following assault at North Knoxville bar
Police are looking for 31-year-old Chelsea Jennings.
Claimed missing pregnant woman says she’s safe and not missing
Election 2022: Meet the Candidates
Election 2022: Results are in

Latest News

The former correctional officer Vicky White helped Casey escape custody.
Manhunt Ends: Vicky White dead, Casey White in custody after police chase in Indiana
Dolly Parton teaming up with ‘The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical’ duo for new Taco Bell musical
Dolly Parton teaming up with ‘The Unofficial Bridgerton Musical’ duo for new Taco Bell musical
FILE - In this July 12, 2013, file photo, employees at the Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga,...
Volkswagen Tennessee job fair seeks 1000 production workers
Charley Wood is hoping to hike 500 miles in 40 days. He's asking people to commit to donate a...
Mobile Meals volunteer hiking 500 miles to raise money for Knox County seniors