Family-friend remembers Maryville couple who died mysteriously in Bahamas

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT News spoke with Jan O’Connor who lived next door to Mike, age 68, and Robbie, age 65, Phillips for 20 years.

The Phillips died in the Bahamas on Friday, May 6.

“They were absolutely wonderful neighbors. They were great people,” O’Connor said.

O’Connor said their travel agency, Royal Travel, helped “so many people plan their honeymoons and plan their vacations.” She said they had the agency since she’s known them.

“We weren’t surprised at all to see a couple days ago to see that they’d gone to the Bahamas.”

She remembered the couple had a pool in their backyard and Robbie invited her and her family to come over whenever they wanted.

“They were just always, always so gracious and kind to my family,” she said.

She recalled them being “really, strong Christian people” who lived their faith.

“[They were] pillars in the community. They were just great friends, great parents, great grandparents.” O’Connor said.

The couple had three children, and six grandchildren. She said the family would want prayers during this difficult time.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.