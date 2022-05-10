Advertisement

Family-friend remembers Maryville couple who died mysteriously in Bahamas

WVLT News spoke with Jan O’Connor who lived next door to Mike, age 68, and Robbie, age 65, Phillips for 20 years.
By Ashley Bohle
Published: May. 9, 2022 at 11:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARYVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - WVLT News spoke with Jan O’Connor who lived next door to Mike, age 68, and Robbie, age 65, Phillips for 20 years.

The Phillips died in the Bahamas on Friday, May 6.

“They were absolutely wonderful neighbors. They were great people,” O’Connor said.

O’Connor said their travel agency, Royal Travel, helped “so many people plan their honeymoons and plan their vacations.” She said they had the agency since she’s known them.

“We weren’t surprised at all to see a couple days ago to see that they’d gone to the Bahamas.”

She remembered the couple had a pool in their backyard and Robbie invited her and her family to come over whenever they wanted.

“They were just always, always so gracious and kind to my family,” she said.

She recalled them being “really, strong Christian people” who lived their faith.

“[They were] pillars in the community. They were just great friends, great parents, great grandparents.” O’Connor said.

The couple had three children, and six grandchildren. She said the family would want prayers during this difficult time.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison Perry, 60.
Police arrest naked man stretching, looking at glass reflection in front of businesses
WATCH: Knoxville parents report body cam video proves excessive force claims at middle school
GRAPHIC: Knoxville parents report body cam video proves excessive force claims at middle school
The assault occurred at The Hill Bar & Grill, located at 1105 Forest Avenue, on Feb. 13
Police searching for 3 suspects following assault at North Knoxville bar
Police are looking for 31-year-old Chelsea Jennings.
Claimed missing pregnant woman says she’s safe and not missing
Election 2022: Meet the Candidates
Election 2022: Results are in

Latest News

A look inside Neyland Stadium
Vol Shop to sell seats from inside Neyland Stadium
Rural Metro Fire spokesperson says many deaths and further fire damage can be avoided with a...
Free smoke detector installation available in Knox County
WVLT News spoke with Jan O’Connor who lived next door to Mike, age 68, and Robbie, age 65,...
Family-friend remembers Maryville couple who died mysteriously
Eastern Kentuckian tries to win America's best original song - 11:00 p.m.
Eastern Kentuckian tries to win America's best original song - 11:00 p.m.