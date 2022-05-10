Advertisement

Family, state leaders remember Knoxville native Medal of Honor recipient

Sgt. Troy McGill was awarded the Medal of Honor for his efforts in World War II
Sergeant Troy McGill
Sergeant Troy McGill(WVLT News)
By Jared Austin
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:46 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - People from across the state and nation met at the Veterans Memorial at World’s Fair Park to rededicate parts of I-40 to Sgt. Troy McGill Tuesday morning. The sergeant was given the Medal of Honor for his efforts in World War II.

Steve McGill, Sgt. McGill’s great-nephew, said his demeanor was a lot different on the battlefield than off of it.

“He was really a mild-mannered kind of guy,” Steve McGill said.

“I guess combat brings it out of you,” Troy McGill, his other great-nephew said.

Both of his great-nephews never got to meet him, but they’ve heard plenty of stories about their Medal of Honor relative.

“You wouldn’t think he’d be the one charging out of a foxhole,” Troy McGill said.

On March 4, 1944, Sgt. McGill fought in the Los Negros Islands in the Pacific. During the fight, he ran out of ammunition and decided to run at the Japanese troops to fight them hand-to-hand. Sgt. McGill was ultimately killed, but not without a fight.

“It’s pretty intense,” his great-nephew Troy McGill said. “The number of dead Japanese they found around his foxhole really impressed me. I’m like, ‘ya know he took a lot of them with him.’”

When they got to McGill’s body in the foxhole, soldiers found over 100 dead Japanese soldiers around him.

Nearly 80 years later, his family paid tribute to his efforts overseas.

“It’s just an honor to have that legacy in your background and just try to live up to,” Steve McGill said.

It’s even more important to live out his legacy when you share a name with him.

“Anytime I’m in a mess, I’m like, ‘woah, what would Troy think of this, ya know?’ That keeps me a little straighter than most,” Troy McGill said.

Both Steve and Troy followed in the family’s footsteps and served in the military. His grand-nephews said it’s great knowing their great uncle will forever be memorialized at the Veterans Memorial and along I-40.

“It’s an honor. It’s a long time coming. I think he would be very honored himself,” Troy McGill said.

Sgt. McGill was 29 years old when he was killed.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison Perry, 60.
Police arrest naked man stretching, looking at glass reflection in front of businesses
WATCH: Knoxville parents report body cam video proves excessive force claims at middle school
GRAPHIC: Knoxville parents report body cam video proves excessive force claims at middle school
The assault occurred at The Hill Bar & Grill, located at 1105 Forest Avenue, on Feb. 13
Police searching for 3 suspects following assault at North Knoxville bar
Police are looking for 31-year-old Chelsea Jennings.
Claimed missing pregnant woman says she’s safe and not missing
Election 2022: Meet the Candidates
Election 2022: Results are in

Latest News

Ripley's Aquarium (Source: TripAdvisor.com)
Ripley’s Aquarium in the running for best aquarium
Groups offering relief money for Sevier County fires
Groups offering relief money for those affected by Sevier County fires
Smoky Mountain Air Show planned for September 2022
Parking passes, premium tickets for Smoky Mountain Air Show to go on sale
Few clouds early Wednesday with more sunshine
Few clouds early Wednesday but the warmth and sunny skies continue