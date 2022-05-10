Farm Days for Sevier County students

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Sevier County is home to more than 50,000 acres of farm land. We mostly think about the tourism economy, but close behind is agriculture.

Farmers hoped to inspire the youngest future farmers with a hands-on day for life about the farm at Farm Days in Sevier County.

Ivy Johnson, a freshman at Seymour High School, introduced the fourth graders to the world of raising horses.

“I love agriculture personally because it helps me get into things that I never thought I could get into,” said Johnson. “I love animals and I plan on continuing agriculture throughout high school and throughout college. And I’ve just been trying to show them a world of agriculture that they may not get.”

Sevier County Fairgrounds hosted an event for 4th graders in the county to learn more about the plants and animals that produce their food. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

She’s one of several dozen high school students who worked with the animals and plants to give the young kids this hands on experience. For some of the more than 400 kids who came out for farm days, they’ve never even seen an animal like Unis, the sheep here, much less being able to pet one.”

“So a lot of kids don’t actually get the chance to grow up on a farm like they did before. And so some people come in and we think the only thing that they’ve seen is getting food in a grocery store, not necessarily food where it comes from,” said Adam Hopkins, the Sevier County Director for UT Extension. “If anybody chooses to pursue agriculture, but the biggest thing is to realize that it does come from somewhere right? There is a source and there is a person that’s associated with that food that they’re eating.”

Farm Days continue on Wednesday at the fairgrounds for the other half of the fourth grade students in the county.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.