Few clouds early Wednesday but the warmth and sunny skies continue

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The warmth and sunshine continue for the next couple of days before clouds and spotty rain chances return again.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

Tonight is mostly clear most of the night, with some extra clouds dipping into our area along the Plateau to the Valley. This leaves the far eastern part of our area in the low 50s but then mid to upper 50s in the Valley and west, as the clouds act as a blanket and keep it a little warmer.

After starting out with some clouds Wednesday morning, mostly sunny skies return by the afternoon. Highs will top out around 84 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

There is a shift in winds and a cooler breeze on Thursday, plus a dip in the humidity, keeping us closer to 83 degrees with mostly sunny skies.

A few more clouds arrive Friday with some spotty showers and storms reaching from the east. Then Saturday afternoon comes with scattered rain and storms in the afternoon as well from the east.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, our next cold front doesn’t arrive now until later Sunday mainly into Monday. Rain chances look more spotty Sunday and then scattered by Monday with that cold front arriving.

If you’re looking ahead to that Total Lunar Eclipse, we have more info on the Sunday night event in the WVLT First Alert Weather app.

Tuesday evening's First Alert 8-day planner (WVLT)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.