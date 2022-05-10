Advertisement

Groups offering relief money for those affected by Sevier County fires

The Great Smoky Mountains Association of Realtors and Tennessee Realtors are working together to provide relief for those affected by the Sevier County wildfires.
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:32 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
The fires caused millions of dollars in damage and put some people out of their homes. Officials confirmed to WVLT that 213 structures like residential and rental properties were affected by the fire.

Those in need of help can apply for up to $1,000 to help with rent or mortgage payments here. While the funds are being offered by realtor agencies, anyone can apply. The application deadline is June 30.

Those that need help filling out the application can reach out to Rebecca Marcum with The Great Smoky Mountains Association of Realtors by calling 865-453-1248, ext. 3.

