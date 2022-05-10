Knox County Schools and McNabb Center program help teens stay sober

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A partnership between Knox County Schools and McNabb Center has helped nine students in the Elevate program have a combined 73 weeks of sobriety. The programs helps students struggling with drug and alcohol addiction.

The program launched in fall 2021. It combines outpatient care for substance abuse with virtual learning for high school students in Knox County Schools.

Students have about two hours of group therapy daily and some attend family and/or individual therapy.

“It’s extremely rewarding to get to know these kids and to see their progress. Generally, when we meet a kid it’s not the same kid we see today or even a week after. It’s usually a different kid,” Elevate Therapist, Harley Taylor, said.

The goal is to get them back on track to graduate from high school and make healthy life choices.

