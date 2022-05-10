Knoxville police add dates for Child Safety Seat Checkpoints

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department added new dates for its monthly Child Safety Seat Checkpoints.

The department currently hosts a checkpoint on the second Saturday of every month; however, it announced that another checkpoint would be offered on the fourth Tuesday of every month.

Officials noted that drive-ups are welcome for the checkpoints hosted on Saturdays, but checks will be conducted by appointment only on Tuesdays.

The events will occur at 917 E. Fifth in Knoxville and be led by KPD personnel who have completed a 32-hour Child Passenger Safety Technician Standardized Training program.

The upcoming checkpoint dates and times are below:

Saturday, May 14 – 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Tuesday, May 24 – 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, June 11 – 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Tuesday, June 28 – 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, July 9 – 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Tuesday, July 26 – 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, August 13 – 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Tuesday, August 23 – 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, September 10 – 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Tuesday, September 27 – 5 p.m. – 8 p.m.

Saturday, October 8 – 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Child car seats will be inspected by a certified car seat technician to ensure proper use or installation during the checkpoint. Additionally, car seat technicians provide valuable safety tips and recommendations for those utilizing child safety seats.

