Madisonville police officer involved in car accident

MADISONVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Madisonville Police Department officer was involved in a car accident Tuesday afternoon, department officials said.

The crash happened around 3 p.m. on Highway 411 near the Mexi-Wing Restaurant, and closed several lanes of traffic. Highway 411 is currently limited to one lane in both the north and south directions.

“Please pray for the healing of all involved and their families,” officials said.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol is set to investigate the crash.

OFFICER INVOLVED AUTO ACCIDENT MAY 10TH 2022 : 15:00HRS Highway 411 near Mexi-Wing Restaurant is down to one lane both... Posted by Madisonville Police Department - TN on Tuesday, May 10, 2022

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.