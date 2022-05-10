McMinn County man charged with aggravated arson

ATHENS, Tenn. (WVLT) - An Athens man was charged with aggravated arson for a December incident, according to a report from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

Aaron Harris, 36, was charged for the incident. According to the report, Etowah Police and Fire responded to an apartment fire on 5th Street in Etowah on Dec. 29. During the investigation, agents identified Harris as a suspect in starting the fire.

Harris was served the charge while in the McMinn County Jail on an unrelated charge. His bond was set for $200,000.

