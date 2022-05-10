Advertisement

Meteorologist Kyle Grainger visits New Center School

4th grade at New Center School in Sevierville just finished a weather unit.
By Kyle Grainger
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Students in the 4th grade at New Center School in Sevierville just finished a weather unit and wanted to know more about what goes into forecasting the weather.

Meteorologist Kyle Grainger spoke to the entire 4th grade all about the weather and what goes into forecasting.

4th grade at New Center School in Sevierville just finished a weather unit
4th grade at New Center School in Sevierville just finished a weather unit(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

