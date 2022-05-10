Mobile Meals volunteer hiking 500 miles to raise money for Knox County seniors

77-year-old Charley Wood has volunteered at Mobile Meals for 25 years. He is passionate about helping seniors that are homebound and live in Knox County.

He is taking some time away from volunteer work for a bucket list trip. His plan is to hike the Camino Santiago in Europe. It’s a 500-mile hike. He hopes to complete the trek in 40 days. He is asking people to donate money for each mile he hikes.

“I hope this touches a place in their heart for the elderly. We’re all going to get there one day. If we find ourselves elderly, lonely, and maybe hungry, this is a way to look forward and address that situation,” said Wood.

If someone donated $.05 a mile and he completes the journey, it would add up to $25. That money raised could support a senior for a week of meals. His goal is to raise $50,000 to help Mobile Meals with his campaign.

“I’m going to do this to honor our Mobile Meals neighbors, I consider them my neighbors,” said Wood.

