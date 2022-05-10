Advertisement

Mobile Meals volunteer hiking 500 miles to raise money for Knox County seniors

77-year-old Charley Wood has volunteered at Mobile Meals for 25 years. He hopes to raise $50,000 to help Mobile Meals while hiking the Camino Santiago in Europe.
Charley Wood is hoping to hike 500 miles in 40 days. He's asking people to commit to donate a...
Charley Wood is hoping to hike 500 miles in 40 days. He's asking people to commit to donate a certain amount of money for each mile that he hikes.(Abby Kousouris)
By Abby Kousouris
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
77-year-old Charley Wood has volunteered at Mobile Meals for 25 years. He is passionate about helping seniors that are homebound and live in Knox County.

He is taking some time away from volunteer work for a bucket list trip. His plan is to hike the Camino Santiago in Europe. It’s a 500-mile hike. He hopes to complete the trek in 40 days. He is asking people to donate money for each mile he hikes.

“I hope this touches a place in their heart for the elderly. We’re all going to get there one day. If we find ourselves elderly, lonely, and maybe hungry, this is a way to look forward and address that situation,” said Wood.

If someone donated $.05 a mile and he completes the journey, it would add up to $25. That money raised could support a senior for a week of meals. His goal is to raise $50,000 to help Mobile Meals with his campaign.

“I’m going to do this to honor our Mobile Meals neighbors, I consider them my neighbors,” said Wood.

You can support Charley’s goal here.

