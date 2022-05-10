NCAA releases new NIL guidelines regarding boosters contacting prospective students

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The NCAA Division I Board of Directors released new guidelines on how involved boosters can be when coaches are recruiting prospective students.

According to ESPN, the new guidelines forbid boosters from contacting prospective college athletes including their family members and representatives. Grouped in with boosters were recently created companies designed to help athletes with endorsement deals, according to ESPN.

This was a clarification on the previous rules, not a new one. It was unclear if companies like Spyre Sports count as boosters in the eyes of the NCAA’s clarification.

In April, a law was passed in Tennessee that allowed NIL groups to talk directly with university officials, current, and prospective student athletes.

The law gave student athletes the opportunity to have direct contact with their coaches and NIL groups about possible opportunities to collect money on. Athletic departments were also allowed to host events solely based off of potential NIL deals.

The state law allowed NIL groups and coaches to speak directly with prospective students about deals but stated that a recruit could not base their decision solely on an NIL opportunity.

WVLT News reached out to Spyre Sports to see how the rule clarification would coincide with the Tennessee law and is waiting for their response.

