Parking passes, premium tickets for Smoky Mountain Air Show to go on sale

Starting Wednesday, May 11 at 8:00 a.m., parking passes and premium tickets will be available.
By Paige Hill
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:30 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - While the 2022 Smoky Mountain Air Show is free, parking passes and premium tickets will go on sale this week. The show, which is sponsored by DENSO, will occur on Sept. 10 and 11 at McGee Tyson Airport.

Starting Wednesday, May 11 at 8:00 a.m., parking passes and premium tickets will be available for the public to purchase. Parking passes are required per vehicle, not per person and are valid for one day.

All vehicles will be parked on a first-come, first-served basis. ADA parking will also be available on a limited basis.

Last week, the lineup for the show was announced. Joining the Blue Angels will be the elite flight demonstrations squadron of the U.S. Navy, are the U.S. Army Parachute team, known as the Golden Knights.

Seven groups in all have been confirmed so far, including:

  • Blue Angels
  • United States Army Parachute Team
  • Younkin Airshows
  • Commemorative Air Force
  • A-10C Thunderbolt II Demonstration Team
  • Greg Koontz
  • AeroShell Aerobatic Team

Those interested in attending the event can buy tickets and learn more on the Smoky Mountain Air Show website.

