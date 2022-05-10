GSMNP rangers find body of Cocke County man in river

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Great Smoky Mountains National Park rangers found a partially submerged body in a Smokies river Monday, according to the National Park Service.

Park rangers responded to the report of a body in the Little River approximately 1-mile west of Metcalf Bottoms at approximately 1:30 p.m. on May 9. Gatlinburg Fire and EMS also responded to the report.

Once on the scene, officials found the body of Charles Queen, 72, of Bybee, TN, partially submerged in the middle of the river. A technical swift water rescue team recovered the body, which was sent to the Sevier County Medical Examiner’s Office.

A vehicle registered to Queen was located in a pull-out approximately 600 feet upriver along a steep embankment. No witnesses have been identified and there were no apparent signs of foul play, according to the release.

An autopsy will be performed to assist in determining the time and cause of death.

