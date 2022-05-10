Advertisement

Ripley’s Aquarium in the running for best aquarium

You can vote here to help Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies land in the top 10!
Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies
Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies(Ripley's Aquarium)
By Camruinn Morgan-Rumsey
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 3:51 PM EDT
GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - Ripley’s Aquarium of the Smokies has been nominated by USA Today as one of the 20 best aquariums in North America and now they need your vote to land in the top 10.

Voters can choose the best aquarium here once per day on each device they own.

Ripley’s is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums. The facility isn’t just for entertainment, however. The aquarium also performs conservation and environmental research.

Voting will end on May 23 at noon, and winners will be announced on June 3.

