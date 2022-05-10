Advertisement

Senior Pet of the Month: Meet Eva

Eva is 12-years-old and lives at the Humane Society, Tennessee Valley
Senior Pet of the Month: May
By Madeline Thompson
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 6:29 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Meet our WVLT Senior Pet of the Month, Eva!

Eva is a 12-year-old boxer mix, and was originally adopted as a puppy from the Humane Society in 2009.

The Humane Society said she was recently found living outside, and brought back to the shelter. HSTV said they will always take back alumni of the animal center.

According to caretakers, her nutrition may have been lacking for awhile, but otherwise she has a clean bill of health.

“She loves soft dog beds, preferably two of them, which she will stack on each other, if you let her,” said caretakers at HSTV. “She’s a sweet soul who wants to learn to trust again.”

If you are interested in adopting Eva, you can visit her at the Humane Society, Tennessee Valley at 6717 Kingston Pike, Knoxville, TN 37919.

