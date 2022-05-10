Sevierville unveils ‘Tracks of Time’ sculpture downtown
The “Tracks of Time” is a sculpture made from the original railroad tracks that once ran the length of Bruce Street.
SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There is a new sculpture in Sevierville to represent a by-gone era in downtown Sevierville. “The Tracks of Time” is made from the original railroad tracks that once ran the length of Bruce Street.
It was created by local artist Brian Tomlinson.
In addition to the sculpture, a display of the original train tracks on the lawn of the Sevier County Heritage Center and the decorative replica of the tracks embedded down the center of Bruce Street will be dedicated as a tribute to Sevierville’s historic railroad.
“It times to come people will always be able to some what visualize what the smoky mountain railroad was like in its hay day. It’s been a pleasure to work on this project and see it come to fruition,” said Carol McMahan, Sevier County Historian
During its era, the Smoky Mountain Railroad aided the economic growth of Sevier County and proved essential to the construction of Douglas Dam during World War II.
The final train ran in January of 1961.
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.