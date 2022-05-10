Sevierville unveils ‘Tracks of Time’ sculpture downtown

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There is a new sculpture in Sevierville to represent a by-gone era in downtown Sevierville. “The Tracks of Time” is made from the original railroad tracks that once ran the length of Bruce Street.

It was created by local artist Brian Tomlinson.

Sevierville Chamber of Commerce and City of Sevierville wofficially dedicate a new sculpture, “The Tracks of Time.” Posted by Kyle Grainger WVLT on Tuesday, May 10, 2022

In addition to the sculpture, a display of the original train tracks on the lawn of the Sevier County Heritage Center and the decorative replica of the tracks embedded down the center of Bruce Street will be dedicated as a tribute to Sevierville’s historic railroad.

“It times to come people will always be able to some what visualize what the smoky mountain railroad was like in its hay day. It’s been a pleasure to work on this project and see it come to fruition,” said Carol McMahan, Sevier County Historian

During its era, the Smoky Mountain Railroad aided the economic growth of Sevier County and proved essential to the construction of Douglas Dam during World War II.

The final train ran in January of 1961.

The first train arrived in Sevierville in 1910. Initially, the tracks stopped west of the river but in 1916 a trestle was constructed, and the tracks continued along and beyond Bruce Street. (Kyle Grainger, WVLT)

