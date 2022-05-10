Advertisement

Tesla recalls 130K vehicles; touch screens can go blank

Tesla is recalling about 130,000 vehicles across its U.S. model lineup because the touch...
Tesla is recalling about 130,000 vehicles across its U.S. model lineup because the touch screens can overheat and go blank.(Pixabay)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
DETROIT (AP) — Tesla is recalling about 130,000 vehicles across its U.S. model lineup because the touch screens can overheat and go blank.

The recall covers certain Model S sedan and Model X SUVs from 2021 and 2022, as well as Model 3 cars and Model Y SUVs from 2022.

Documents posted Tuesday by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration say that during the fast-charging process, the central processing computers may not cool sufficiently. That can cause the computer to lag or restart, making the center screen run slowly or appear blank.

Without the center screen, the cars can lose rearview camera displays and settings that control windshield defrosters, increasing the risk of a crash.

Tesla is fixing the problem with online software updates that began on May 3.

