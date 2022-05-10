Advertisement

Today is the first of several days in the 80s with sunshine

Chief Meteorologist Heather Haley tracks the return to rain chances this weekend.
Your First Alert Forecast
By Heather Haley
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 4:39 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - We have a beautiful few days to get outside and enjoy the warmth and sunshine, before a few showers and return to our area going into the weekend.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is all clear, and mild, with a low around 54 degrees. That’s right at “normal” for this time of the year.

Sunshine is storm on this Tuesday, and it’s a little warmer today as we reach into the low 80s. Humidity levels increase just a little bit, so just one more factor that can make you feel that heat. Remember the sunscreen and water, plus the allergy medication with high tree pollen.

Tonight is mostly clear most of the night, with some extra clouds dipping into our area along the Plateau to the Valley. This leaves the far eastern part of our area in the low 50s but then mid to upper 50s in the Valley and west, as the clouds act like a blanket and keep it a little warmer.

LOOKING AHEAD

We’ll top out around the mid-80s on Wednesday, and mostly sunny most of the day. There is a shift in winds and a cooler breeze on Thursday, plus a dip in the humidity, keeping us closer to 83 degrees.

A few more clouds arrive Friday with some spotty showers and storms reaching from the east. Then Saturday afternoon comes with scattered rain and storms in the afternoon as well from the east.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, our next cold front doesn’t arrive until Sunday with scattered rain and storms throughout the day and carrying over into Monday.

Election 2022: Meet the Candidates
Election 2022: Results are in

