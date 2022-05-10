Advertisement

Volkswagen Tennessee job fair seeks 1000 production workers

Pay will begin at $24.40 including shift premium and quarterly bonuses and will top out at $33 an hour
FILE - In this July 12, 2013, file photo, employees at the Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga,...
FILE - In this July 12, 2013, file photo, employees at the Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga, Tenn.,(WVLT)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 7:28 AM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) - Volkswagen is holding a job fair aimed at hiring 1,000 production workers for its assembly plant in Tennessee. The hiring event will take place this Saturday, May 14, onsite at the Volkswagen plant in Chattanooga.

The effort to add workers comes as Volkswagen expands the Tennessee facility as the company’s North American hub for electric vehicle manufacturing and battery pack assembly.

The production positions would be primarily for second, third and fourth shifts. Pay will begin at $24.40, including shift premium and quarterly bonuses and will top out at $33 an hour.

The Volkswagen Chattanooga plant began production in April 2011 and currently employs more than 4,000 people.

