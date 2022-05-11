Advertisement

Allegations against Anderson Co. animal shelter prompt investigation

By Paige Hill
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 5:46 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Social media allegations regarding the “inhumane actions” of the Anderson County Animal Care and Control director have prompted a human resources investigation, according to Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank.

On April 21, an employee of the animal shelter posted to social media stating that the Director of Anderson County Animal Care & Control, Brian Porter, performed illegal euthanasia on animals, saying his license had expired while he continued to perform the procedure. WVLT News has reached out for further clarification on euthanasia practices at the shelter but has not heard back.

The post also stated that Porter’s commonly used intracardiac injection, also known as a “heart stick,” to perform the euthanasia. The post claimed it was “extremely painful” and should be used as a last resort.

According to The Humane Society of the United States, the method involves an injection directly to the animal’s heart, where it is quickly transported to the brain. It states that the method would be excruciating if the animal were awake; therefore, the organization’s documents note it must “never be administered to an animal unless the euthanasia technician has confirmed that the animal is fully unconscious.”

The post goes on to say the woman didn’t believe animals were properly sedated during euthanasia at the Anderson County animal shelter under the supervision of Porter.

In a statement sent to WVLT News, Porter said that the social media allegations were “inaccurate, and have placed me in a false light.”

Mayor Frank stated that there was a human resources active investigation of the alleged violations underway and that on-premise euthanasia had not occurred at the shelter since mid-December 2021.

In addition, Mayor Frank said as there is an active, ongoing investigation, further comments would not be made until findings are concluded, which will then be released.

On Monday, May 9, the Anderson County Operation Committee met, where many topics were discussed, including the allegations. As a result, Commissioner Robert McKamey made a motion to authorize Mayor Frank to hire a veterinary director to oversee operations at the shelter. It suggested a camera be installed to “help the director see what is going on.”

Commissioner Mead seconded the motion; it was passed unanimously and will be forwarded to the full commission for approval.

