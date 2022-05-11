Allegations against Anderson Co. animal shelter prompt investigation

CLINTON, Tenn. (WVLT) - Social media allegations regarding the “inhumane actions” of the Anderson County Animal Care and Control director have prompted a human resources investigation, according to Anderson County Mayor Terry Frank.

On April 21, an employee of the animal shelter posted to social media stating that the Director of Anderson County Animal Care & Control, Brian Porter, performed illegal euthanasia on animals, saying his license had expired while he continued to perform the procedure. WVLT News has reached out for further clarification on euthanasia practices at the shelter but has not heard back.

The post also stated that Porter’s commonly used intracardiac injection, also known as a “heart stick,” to perform the euthanasia. The post claimed it was “extremely painful” and should be used as a last resort.

According to The Humane Society of the United States, the method involves an injection directly to the animal’s heart, where it is quickly transported to the brain. It states that the method would be excruciating if the animal were awake; therefore, the organization’s documents note it must “never be administered to an animal unless the euthanasia technician has confirmed that the animal is fully unconscious.”

The post goes on to say the woman didn’t believe animals were properly sedated during euthanasia at the Anderson County animal shelter under the supervision of Porter.

In a statement sent to WVLT News, Porter said that the social media allegations were “inaccurate, and have placed me in a false light.”

A recent social media post by a co-worker has alleged that I am violating euthanasia procedures by euthanizing with “heart stick” as the first step in euthanasia. These statements and others written in the social media post are inaccurate, and have placed me in a false light. Using all legal means available to me, I intend to fully defend my lifetime of compassionate, humane treatment of animals, including humane euthanasia in accordance with humane euthanasia principles, procedures, and guidance required by the State of Tennessee. I have a lifetime of experience in animal welfare and through my leadership efforts, working with mayors and commissioners over the last 15 years in Anderson County Government, we have built a shelter, developed partnerships with numerous rescues, and successfully and constantly facilitate placement of cats, dogs, kittens, puppies, and sometimes pigs, rabbits, guinea pigs and more, into adoptive, loving homes. I have been working with animals since I was 16 years old, including work in veterinary and emergency pet clinics, and the University of Tennessee. My entire life has involved working with and caring for animals. My work today is motivated by my love of animals and my desire to provide compassionate and humane treatment to every animal we encounter. Every animal that suffers causes me to suffer, and every animal that dies is a death I mourn. I have never done anything to harm an animal and I never will. My training and experience is vast and includes, but is not limited to, completion of the University of Missouri-Columbia National Cruelty Investigations School Training Academy, Law Enforcement Training Institute and School of Law and University Extension in conjunction with the American Humane Association; University of Missouri-Columbia National Animal Control Association Training Academy, Law Enforcement Training Institute and School of Law and University Extension in conjunction with NACO; Animal Control Officer Basic Training; Credentialing Training for First Responders to Agricultural Disasters by the University of Tennessee, College of Veterinary Medicine, Tennessee Department of Agriculture, and Knox County; as well as training in Animal Euthanasia by the Humane Society of the United States, Knoxville-Knox County Animal Shelter and the University of Tennessee School of Veterinary Medicine.

Mayor Frank stated that there was a human resources active investigation of the alleged violations underway and that on-premise euthanasia had not occurred at the shelter since mid-December 2021.

Regarding a very widely shared social media post alleging inhumane actions by the Director of Anderson County Animal Care and Control, there is currently a Human Resources active investigation of alleged violations underway. The social media post widely shared is by one employee against another employee, and touches numerous areas of county policy. On-premise euthanasia has not occurred at the Anderson County Animal Shelter since mid-December of 2021, and any humane euthanasia required would occur on-site at a licensed veterinarian’s office. Director Porter strongly denies the allegations made against him.

In addition, Mayor Frank said as there is an active, ongoing investigation, further comments would not be made until findings are concluded, which will then be released.

On Monday, May 9, the Anderson County Operation Committee met, where many topics were discussed, including the allegations. As a result, Commissioner Robert McKamey made a motion to authorize Mayor Frank to hire a veterinary director to oversee operations at the shelter. It suggested a camera be installed to “help the director see what is going on.”

Commissioner Mead seconded the motion; it was passed unanimously and will be forwarded to the full commission for approval.

