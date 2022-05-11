Check out these events this weekend to Find Your Fun

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - There are some exciting events happening this weekend for the entire family to Find Your Fun!

Thursday, May 12th:

The Visit Knoxville Open kicks off Thursday and runs through Sunday. It’s at Holston Hills Country Club. Tickets are $10 for a day and $25 for all four days. A shuttle will run starting at 7 a.m. each day if you park at Chilhowee Park.

Friday, May 13th:

The Blue Man Group will be at the Tennessee Theatre this weekend. There are performances Friday at 8 p.m. and Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Go and check out their signature drumming and colorful moments of creativity. It’s a joyful experience for all ages!

Saturday, May 14th:

Knoxville’s newest music festival is this Saturday. The Southern Skies Music Festival is at World’s Fair Park from 1 p.m. to 11 p.m. The festival will feature eight musical acts across two stages, food trucks, a maker market, and more. You can buy tickets online or go to the box office starting at noon on Saturday.

The 9th annual Glow Trot is this Saturday at William Blount High School. You can either do the mile run/walk starting at 8:30 p.m. or the 5K beginning at 9 p.m. This run is designed with fun in mind, where you can run or walk through the glow tunnels. There will be local food trucks, music, bounce houses, and more for the family to enjoy! The best part is the Glow Trot benefits Isaiah 117 House of Blount County.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.