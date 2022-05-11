Illegal Glock switches found across Tennessee

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) -A Glock switch can turn a normal handgun into a weapon that can “fire 1200 rounds in a minute,” according to special agent Ashley Lightner with the ATF. Officials are finding them all over Tennessee.

At the Memphis Port of U.S. Customs, officials told WSMV that they’ve confiscated 525 Glock switches that have illegally come to Tennessee.

“Oh we’re seeing a bunch in Tennessee,” said Lightner adding that over the past three years there has been an increase in the switches in the State.

A Glock switch can turn a semi-automatic pistol into a weapon with “the power of a machine gun,” according to Lightner.

Although 525 devices have been confiscated in Tennessee, ATF said there has only been one confirmed in the Knoxville area.

What worries people like Lightner is the possibility of those weapons making their way into the wrong hands. “When you put the part on to make it a machine gun you’re seeing a lot of people have criminal intent that also have it. It just provides a lot more firepower.” said Lightner.

Knoxville Police said they “rarely” confiscate any Glock switches in comparison to other guns.

Lightner said they track Glock switch sales and locations through social media and online purchasing, adding that they usually come to the U.S. from Asia to California then make their way East to places like Tennessee.

