Knoxville police searching for autistic man
The 19-year-old man has not been seen since Tuesday morning.
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Knoxville Police Department has asked for public assistance to help locate a missing man with autism.
Dawayn Jamison, 19, left his home on Hazen Street on foot around 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, May 1. He has not returned since, according to officials.
Those with information are encouraged to call 911 or contact the East Tennessee Valley Crime Stoppers at 865-215-7165.
Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.