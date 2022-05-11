Man arrested for dealing heroin, meth from Knoxville apartment, police say

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A man was charged after investigators conducted a search warrant at a Knoxville apartment following a “lengthy” investigation.

Knoxville Police Department Organized Crime Unit and Special Operation Squad personnel responded to a Montgomery Village apartment at 1133 Cook Drive on Tuesday, May 10. Investigators had obtained a warrant following an investigation into a man reportedly selling heroin and crystal meth from the apartment.

Upon arrival, the suspect, identified as 30-year-old Cedrik Corbin, was found inside the residence with drugs, and paraphernalia.

“The search of the apartment also revealed around three ounces of an unknown brown powder that Corbin was selling as heroin, a half ounce of unknown white powder and an amount of marijuana and crystal meth,” KPD spokesperson Scott Erland said. “Investigators also located a variety of drug paraphernalia, including a blender to mix the narcotics, scales and baggies.”

Additionally, investigators located two firearms and ammunition for various caliber weapons. Erland also shared that one of the firearms was reported as stolen from an auto burglary in April.

Investigators reportedly found a partially loaded syringe outside of the apartment in a grassy area where several children were playing.

Corbin was charged with maintaining of dwelling for drug use, manufacture, delivery, sealed or possession with intent of meth, theft of a firearm, possession of a firearm during a commission of a felony, simple possession and possession of unlawful drug paraphernalia.

He was transported and is being held at the Roger D. Wilson Detention Facility.

