More sweat, skeeters, and sneezes today

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Today is the warmest day, but also the most humid, until rain chances return at times Friday through Monday.

WHAT TO EXPECT

This morning is mostly clear, but extra clouds dip into our area along the Plateau to the Valley around sunrise. This leaves the far eastern part of our area in the low 50s but then mid to upper 50s in the Valley and west, as the clouds act as a blanket and keep it a little warmer.

The few clouds we’re seeing early are part of the humid air from the west creeping into our area. This can make you sweat more, so stay hydrated! Also, mosquitoes love high humidity, so you may want the bug spray today too.

It’s a beautiful, mostly sunny afternoon with the high around 84 degrees. The humidity makes it feel warmer, plus tree pollen and grass allergies are high today.

Tonight stays clear, with a more mild low around 53 degrees.

LOOKING AHEAD

There is a shift in winds Thursday to bring in some drier air Thursday. Gusts around 20 mph at times in the afternoon to early evening, decreases humidity and mosquitoes, since they don’t like winds. We’re still warm though, with a mostly sunny day and a high of 83 degrees.

A few more clouds arrive Friday with spotty, on-and-off rain and storms reaching from the east. Then Saturday afternoon comes with widely scattered rain and storms in the afternoon as well from the east.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, our next cold front doesn’t arrive now until later Sunday mainly into Monday. Rain chances look more spotty Sunday and then scattered by Monday with that cold front arriving. BUT, this front is not that impressive, so temperatures bounce back to low 80s by Tuesday.

If you’re looking ahead to that Total Lunar Eclipse, we have more info on the Sunday night event in the WVLT First Alert Weather app.

First Alert 8-Day Planner (WVLT)

