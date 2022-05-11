Advertisement

New ‘Smoky Signal’ podcast to discuss science behind the Smokies

Those interested in checking out the podcast can find more information on the NPS website or listen to it on Apple Podcasts.
Joshua Albritton and Antoine Fletcher recording a podcast episode in the field.
Joshua Albritton and Antoine Fletcher recording a podcast episode in the field.(GSMNP)
By Paige Hill
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced the launch of a new podcast that focuses on the science behind the park.

“Storytelling is a time-honored human tradition, and a key part of how park rangers engage with visitors when they come to Great Smoky Mountains National Park,” said Stephanie Kyriazis, Chief of Resource Education. “Launching a podcast allows us to share Smokies stories about science and culture with a broader audience, even when they are far away from the park.”

A National Park Service expert said season one of the podcast would examine the “theme of Collections,” focusing on what could be learned through the acts of collection.

Episode one, specifically, explored the renewing of Cherokee traditional plant gathering practices and Cherokee foodways in the park. Episode two focused on the mysteries and discoveries within the thousands of specimens that can be found in the park. A spokesperson said some of those specimens date back more than 100 years.

Those interested in checking out the podcast can find more information on the NPS website or listen to it on Apple Podcasts.

The podcast launched this week.
The podcast launched this week.(GSMNP)

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison Perry, 60.
Police arrest naked man stretching, looking at glass reflection in front of businesses
WATCH: Knoxville parents report body cam video proves excessive force claims at middle school
GRAPHIC: Knoxville parents report body cam video proves excessive force claims at middle school
The assault occurred at The Hill Bar & Grill, located at 1105 Forest Avenue, on Feb. 13
Police searching for 3 suspects following assault at North Knoxville bar
Police are looking for 31-year-old Chelsea Jennings.
Claimed missing pregnant woman says she’s safe and not missing
Election 2022: Meet the Candidates
Election 2022: Results are in

Latest News

More sunshine Thursday
One more day of dry weather before spotty chances return
The FDA is working with manufacturers to safely ramp up production.
Law enforcement shares tips for parents purchasing baby formula online
Law enforcement shares tips for parents purchasing baby formula online
Man accused of choking mother, destroying grandmother’s oxygen machine during argument