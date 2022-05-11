New ‘Smoky Signal’ podcast to discuss science behind the Smokies

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WVLT) - The Great Smoky Mountains National Park announced the launch of a new podcast that focuses on the science behind the park.

“Storytelling is a time-honored human tradition, and a key part of how park rangers engage with visitors when they come to Great Smoky Mountains National Park,” said Stephanie Kyriazis, Chief of Resource Education. “Launching a podcast allows us to share Smokies stories about science and culture with a broader audience, even when they are far away from the park.”

A National Park Service expert said season one of the podcast would examine the “theme of Collections,” focusing on what could be learned through the acts of collection.

Episode one, specifically, explored the renewing of Cherokee traditional plant gathering practices and Cherokee foodways in the park. Episode two focused on the mysteries and discoveries within the thousands of specimens that can be found in the park. A spokesperson said some of those specimens date back more than 100 years.

Those interested in checking out the podcast can find more information on the NPS website or listen to it on Apple Podcasts.

The podcast launched this week. (GSMNP)

