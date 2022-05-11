One more day of dry weather before spotty chances return

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The sunny skies and warm temperatures continue Thursday before those spotty chances return by Friday evening.

Join us on the WVLT First Alert Weather app for iPhone or Android, so you can stay informed on the go and in between newscasts. We share custom videos, plus you can receive messages on the latest conditions and forecast.

WHAT TO EXPECT

We’ll continue to see those clear skies tonight with a low around 53 degrees.

There is a shift in winds Thursday to bring in some drier air. Gusts of around 20 mph at times in the afternoon to early evening will decrease humidity and mosquitoes since they don’t like winds. We’re still warm though, with a mostly sunny day and a high of 83 degrees. The Knoxville Open kicks off Thursday as well! A beautiful day to play or watch golf!

Visit Knoxville Open forecast (WVLT)

LOOKING AHEAD

A few more clouds arrive Friday with spotty, on-and-off rain and storms reaching from the east. Then Saturday afternoon comes with widely scattered rain and storms in the afternoon as well from the east.

In your First Alert 8-Day Planner, our next cold front doesn’t arrive now until later Sunday mainly into Monday. Rain chances look more spotty Sunday and then scattered by Monday with that cold front arriving. BUT, this front is not that impressive, so temperatures bounce back to the low 80s by Tuesday.

If you’re looking ahead to that Total Lunar Eclipse, we have more info on the Sunday night event in the WVLT First Alert Weather app.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.