Preparations continue for 32nd Visit Knoxville Open

Better than 150 golfers will tee off Thursday at Holston Hills Country Club
By Rick Russo
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 10:17 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The 32nd Visit Knoxville Open is set to tee off on Thursday and for the second straight year at the Holston Hills Country Club.

THINGS TO KNOW

  • The 2022 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues for a third consecutive week with the Visit Knoxville Open, the 12 tournament of the 26-event season
  • This will be the 32nd edition of the Visit Knoxville Open, one of four tournaments on the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour schedule held every season since the Tour’s establishment in 1990 The other three events with such distinction are the Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics, Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr. Pepper, and the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron
  • The historic Holston Hills Country Club, a Donald Ross design which opened in 1927, is hosting the Visit Knoxville Open for a second consecutive year
  • Reigning champion Greyson Sigg eventually finished No. 6 on the 2020-21 Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points List and earned his first PGA TOUR card for the 2021-22 season

LOCAL TIES

  • Four Tennessee natives are in the field: Grant Hirschman (Memphis), Braden Thornberry (Germantown), sponsor exemption David Holmes (Knoxville), and Monday qualifier Nolan Ray (Nashville)
  • Four Tennessee residents are in the field: Dawson Armstrong (Brentwood), sponsor exemption Thomas Forster (Maryville), Holmes (Knoxville) and Ray (Spring Hill)
  • Nine players played collegiately in the state of Tennessee: Armstrong (Lipscomb), John Augenstein (Vanderbilt), Erik Barnes (Austin Peay State), Forster (Carson-Newman) Will Gordon (Vanderbilt), Holmes (Tennessee), Theo Humphrey (Vanderbilt), Ray (Tennessee / Lipscomb), and Ashton Van Horne (Belmont)

FIELD NOTES

  • Field is headlined by 23 of the top-25 players on the Korn Ferry Tour Regular Season Points List, currently led by Carl Yuan
  • Seonghyeon Kim (No. 143) and Yuan are the top players in the field in the Official World Golf Ranking
  • Field includes 48 past Korn Ferry Tour winners, including 10 of the 11 champions from the 2022 season, with 62 total victories, led by Heath Slocum with three
  • Field Includes past 11 PGA TOUR winners with 24 total victories, led by Carl Pettersson with five
  • Eight players gained entry into the field via open qualifying Monday, led by Three Ridges Golf Course co-medalists Nolan Ray and Cooper Mussleman, and four co-medalists at the Oak Ridge Country Club site

