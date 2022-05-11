Preparations continue for 32nd Visit Knoxville Open

The 2022 Korn Ferry Tour schedule continues for a third consecutive week with the Visit Knoxville Open, the 12 tournament of the 26-event season

This will be the 32nd edition of the Visit Knoxville Open, one of four tournaments on the 2022 Korn Ferry Tour schedule held every season since the Tour’s establishment in 1990 The other three events with such distinction are the Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics, Price Cutter Charity Championship presented by Dr. Pepper, and the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron