Report: Man chokes mother, destroys grandmother’s oxygen machine during argument

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Knoxville man has been charged after he assaulted his mother and destroyed his grandmother’s oxygen machine while she was calling 911, according to a police report obtained by WVLT News.

Officers responded to a domestic disturbance on Spencer Street around 11:15 a.m. on Monday, May 9.

Upon arrival, they made contact with a woman who said her son, Dontae Hammond, 20, was angry and yelling while pinning her to a kitchen table. She said she was able to get free; however, he allegedly threw her onto the couch, grabbed her by the throat and slammed her head into the wall. The police noted in the report that the woman had marks around her throat.

Police said Hammond then went towards his grandmother, who was calling 911 for help. According to the report, he “forcefully” took her phone away from her while she was speaking with emergency personnel.

Afterward, he cut the line to her oxygen tank and broke the machine into multiple pieces, the report stated.

The mother said Hammond “stated she would die after he got out of jail.” The police report also shared that both women feared he would kill them.

Hammond was charged with aggravated assault, domestic assault, interference with emergency calls and vandalism.

