Advertisement

Sevier County law enforcement raises money for Special Olympics

Chief of Police for the City of Sevierville Joseph Manning said they are happy to work with community groups to support the group’s mission.
By Abby Kousouris
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 11:21 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dozens of officers from the Sevierville Police Department, Pigeon Forge Police Department, and Sevier County Sheriff’s Office banded together to participate in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Tennessee. The law agencies raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics Tennessee.

Chief of Police for the City of Sevierville Joseph Manning said they are happy to work with community groups to support the group’s mission.

“We love community involvement, you know - Sevierville, Sevier County, Pigeon Forge,” said Manning. “And it’s just a chance for us to be out there and show our support for the athletes here at Special Olympics.”

Volunteers sold T-shirts and hosted unique fundraising events such as Tip-A-Cops, Polar Plunges, Cop On Top, Pulling for a Purpose, and golf games.

The officers carried the torch, called the Flame of Hope. Each year, law enforcement officials carry the Flame of Hope across the state, culminating with the Torch Run Final Leg and the lighting of the cauldron to officially open the Special Olympics State Summer Games in Nashville.

The LETR program involves more than 1750 law enforcement officers and personnel representing more than 100 law enforcement agencies across Tennessee.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Harrison Perry, 60.
Police arrest naked man stretching, looking at glass reflection in front of businesses
WATCH: Knoxville parents report body cam video proves excessive force claims at middle school
GRAPHIC: Knoxville parents report body cam video proves excessive force claims at middle school
The assault occurred at The Hill Bar & Grill, located at 1105 Forest Avenue, on Feb. 13
Police searching for 3 suspects following assault at North Knoxville bar
Police are looking for 31-year-old Chelsea Jennings.
Claimed missing pregnant woman says she’s safe and not missing
Election 2022: Meet the Candidates
Election 2022: Results are in

Latest News

Dontae Hammond, 20.
Report: Man chokes mother, destroys grandmother’s oxygen machine during argument
Paige is helping you and the family Find Your Fun this weekend!
Check out these events this weekend to Find Your Fun
Dawayn Jamison, 19.
Knoxville police searching for autistic man
More humid for most today.
More sweat, skeeters, and sneezes today