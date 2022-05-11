Sevier County law enforcement raises money for Special Olympics

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Dozens of officers from the Sevierville Police Department, Pigeon Forge Police Department, and Sevier County Sheriff’s Office banded together to participate in the Law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics Tennessee. The law agencies raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics Tennessee.

Chief of Police for the City of Sevierville Joseph Manning said they are happy to work with community groups to support the group’s mission.

“We love community involvement, you know - Sevierville, Sevier County, Pigeon Forge,” said Manning. “And it’s just a chance for us to be out there and show our support for the athletes here at Special Olympics.”

Volunteers sold T-shirts and hosted unique fundraising events such as Tip-A-Cops, Polar Plunges, Cop On Top, Pulling for a Purpose, and golf games.

The officers carried the torch, called the Flame of Hope. Each year, law enforcement officials carry the Flame of Hope across the state, culminating with the Torch Run Final Leg and the lighting of the cauldron to officially open the Special Olympics State Summer Games in Nashville.

The LETR program involves more than 1750 law enforcement officers and personnel representing more than 100 law enforcement agencies across Tennessee.

