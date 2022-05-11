Advertisement

Vols add another midweek game to the win column

Tennessee baseball plates 11 runs against Bellarmine
Tennessee baseball plates 11 runs against Bellarmine
By Paige Dauer
Published: May. 10, 2022 at 11:30 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - The hits and scoring started early in Tuesday night’s game against Bellarmine. The Knights hopped on the Vols first, when leadoff hitter Matt Higgins hit the second pitch of the game over the right-center field wall off the scoreboard

Giving the Knights a 1-0 advantage in the first inning. Bellarmine wouldn’t strike against until the fourth inning.

Drew Gilbert, Trey Lipscomb, and Blake Burke gave the Volunteers the insurance it needed late in this game, as No. 1 Tennessee defeated Bellarmine in a midweek meeting at Lindsey Nelson Stadium, 11-5.

The Big Orange plated four runs in the sixth, the most runs scored in a single inning during Tuesday night’s contest.

Overall, 10 different Volunteers accounted for hits on Tuesday.

On the mound, Kirby Connell (2-0) was credited with the win after 1.1 innings pitched. Seven different pitchers toed the rubber for the Vols.

Tuesday night marked Tennessee’s 12th midweek victory of the season.

Tennessee continues its five-game homestand, welcoming Georgia for a weekend series. First pitch is slated for Thursday at 7 p.m. ET.

This will be the last SEC East match-up of the regular season for Tennessee. The Dawgs are second in the SEC East standings.

