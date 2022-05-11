Vols Men’s Tennis swing their way to the super regionals

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Championship hopes are alive and well for Vols Men’s Tennis. After downing Duke last week, the men are back in the super regionals for the third straight year, this time facing Florida State.

But this is a team looking for redemption following last year when they suffered a heartbreaking final four loss to Baylor.

This 2022 team believes they’re even better this go around. And the Big Orange said it’s their tournament to lose.

@Vol_Tennis is back in the Super Regionals for the third straight year. The 6th ranked Vols say they're embracing the expectations because they're good enough to get the job done.



The Big Orange will play host to Florida State Saturday at 4p.m..@wvlt pic.twitter.com/i3cNBvS4HJ — Paige Dauer (@PaigeWVLT8) May 11, 2022

“In our minds, we’re definitely the favorites for the tournament. And we can do a lot better than last year, our team is better than last year. We’re not shying down from any opponent and we believe we can get it done,” Senior Pat Harper said.

Senior Emile Hudd added, “It’s the moments you play for in tennis. And to be a part of a team as close as our, and to compete for these prizes that’s what we want to do as a team and hopefully, we can get over the line.”

The Big Orange will play host to 28th-ranked Florida State Saturday, May 14, at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.