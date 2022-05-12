Advertisement

Abbott Nutrition hopes to resume baby formula production in 2 weeks

Baby formula shortage
Baby formula shortage(Courtesy photo)
By Action News 5 Staff
Published: May. 12, 2022 at 12:03 PM EDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - More solutions could be coming to solve the baby formula shortage. Tennessee, Missouri and Texas are among the states seeing a significant impact but it could ease over the next few weeks.

That’s the hope as Abbott Nutrition looks to reopen its plant in Sturgis, Michigan.

It was shut down earlier this year after three brands of powdered baby formula were recalled and linked to at least two child deaths.

Since then, the company says it’s been working to improve safety and maintenance protocols and making upgrades to the plant.

If the FDA gives the thumbs up, the company says the plant could be up and running within two weeks.

