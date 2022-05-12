Authorities locate missing McMinn Co. runaway

MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Update: Karis Hooper has been found safe, MCSO officials said.

Previous Story:

The McMinn County Sheriff’s Office has asked for information to assist in locating a missing runaway teenage girl.

Karis Hopper, 15, reportedly ran away from her home on Country Road 275 near Niota on Sunday, May 8, around 6:00 p.m. McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said she was reported to have left in a small dark pickup truck.

The girl has blonde hair with brown face-framing pieces and brown eyes. She reportedly stands 5′10″ and weighs 135 pounds. According to a flyer, she was last seen wearing a black hoodie and jogger pants with Jordan sneakers.

Although a runaway, the sheriff stressed that investigators were treating the case with great concern in a social media post. He also noted that “young people sometimes make bad choices and impulsive decisions that result in leaving home,” but it was important for her to be located.

Over the past couple of days, detectives have been conducting a full investigation and followed numerous leads.

Those with information are urged to contact the McMinn Co Sheriff’s Office at 423-745-3222 or private message the sheriff on social media.

