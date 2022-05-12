Detroit man, juvenile arrested in undercover Knox Co. sting for trying to buy 2.8 lbs of fentanyl

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A Detroit man and a juvenile were arrested in Knoxville Tuesday for trying to purchase almost three pounds of fentanyl, according to a report from the Knox County Sheriff’s Office.

FBI agents and KCSO investigators pulled off the sting, the report said. The investigators reportedly used a “confidential source” to set up a deal with Antoine Winbush, 38, and a person identified as “DS” to deliver around 1,300 grams of fentanyl.

Fentanyl can be extremely dangerous. Doctor of Pharmacy and Master of Public Health David Belew told WVLT News in November that drugs like fentanyl can easily kill, even just by handling the substance. “One could certainly inhale a large enough quantity of powdered chemical to cause great concern or even death,” Dr. Belew said.

The investigators’ “source” reportedly spoke with Winbush over the phone, confirming he intended to buy the drug. “Winbush and ‘DS’ drove to Knoxville from Detroit with the intention of retrieving a substantial amount of fentanyl which would then be distributed in the Knoxville area,” the report said.

Winbush and “DS” were both arrested and charged with several drug charges. Both suspects are currently in jail.

