Dollywood’s Splash Country to open featuring more accessibility for wheelchair guests

PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WVLT) - As temperatures rise, families will soon be able to cool off while having a fun-filled day at Dollywood’s beloved Splash Country.

The park will open its door for the 22nd season on Saturday, May 14. In a mountain hollow, Dollywood’s Splash Country will showcase new upgrades this year, including, a new zero-depth entry play space, more entertainment and new dining options.

In response to two needs of families, more options for accessible play spaces and spaces targeted to young families, the park will reopen its Little Creek Falls area as a zero-depth entry play space. It previously had 18 inches of standing water, but has since, been reimagined into a space welcoming wheelchair users, those with sensory processing disorders and toddlers, a spokesperson said.

“At both Dollywood and Dollywood’s Splash Country, we are on mission to create opportunities for families of all abilities and in all seasons of life to enjoy,” explained Jason Boothe, Vice President of Park Operations. “We reimagined Little Creek Falls, but that’s not all that has kept our crews busy: we resurfaced and repainted 17 of our slides, put down new plaster in The Cascades, fixed concrete throughout the park, trimmed trees and planted new flowers and shrubs among other projects. Families expect a top-tier experience when they visit our destination, and that’s what we always want to deliver.”

To improve guests’ experience, Splash Country officials have simplified the walk-through entry process and ensured additional dining options with shade for the family.

“As at Dollywood, we are always seeking to improve our guests’ experience,” Boothe continued. “We simplified the entry process with our new walk-through security screening that doesn’t require guests to remove items from their pockets. And because guests asked for more dining locations, we decided to offer Big River Pavilion as an option for all guests this season. This new venue will be a spot to sit in guaranteed shade to enjoy some tasty barbecue. In fact, our culinary team has created a few other new menu items including the debut of the Oakley Bros.’ Food Wagon (a mac and cheese food truck) by the wave pool. These upgrades along with additional rides included in our TimeSaver H2O pass program ensure that we’re always listening and responding to guest feedback.”

Until May 29, those interested can purchase a water park-only season pass for $109, plus tax, which includes unlimited visitation to the park in 2022, a Bring-A-Friend ticket and a meal voucher.

A one-day water park ticket will cost adults $54.95 and kids $44.95. Buy tickets or learn more information on the Dollywood Website.

Copyright 2022 WVLT. All rights reserved.